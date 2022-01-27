A Clinton man was arraigned Wednesday after indictment returned by a federal grand jury.

Bradley S. Goddard, 33, was indicted on January 25 for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (50 grams or more of methamphetamine), possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to a release:

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000,000 maximum fine.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine.

Possession of a firearm by a felon carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine.

If Goddard is convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines. The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Robert J. Bell, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Nicholas Neblung, Chief of Police of the Fulton Police Department. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department assisted in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincenza L. Tomlinson.