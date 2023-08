August 10 marks the three-year anniversary of the 2020 derecho that swept across the Midwest.

Estimated damage in Iowa from the storm was $11 billion, the most costly thunderstorm in the nation’s history. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said millions of bushels of grain and acres of corn and soybeans were destroyed. In total, about 20% of Iowa’s cropland was decimated.

Cities were heavily damaged, with over 8,000 homes destroyed and $23 million of infrastructure damage.