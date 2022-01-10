QCA medical center to offer program to prevent and reverse chronic diseases

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will again offer its Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP) in February.

Led by a registered dietitian and a certified wellness coach, CHIP is a lifestyle modification program designed to prevent and reverse chronic diseases. The program is designed to help participants make long-lasting lifestyle changes by addressing the causes of chronic disease and using their own lifestyle as their best medicine. CHIP focuses on lifestyle changes in all aspects of health, including nutrition, physical activity, substance use, stress, self-worth and even happiness.

Participants will undergo a health screening and lab work to check cholesterol, blood sugar and other health indicators, and the screening will be repeated at the end of the program. Participants also will receive a tool kit including a workbook, cookbook and textbook. Sessions will concentrate on the following areas:

Lifestyle Is the Best Medicine

Eat More, Weigh Less

Disarming Diabetes

The Heart of the Matter

Controlling Blood Pressure and Discovering Protein

Bone Health Essentials

Cancer Prevention

DNA Is Not Your Destiny

Practicing Forgiveness

Stress Relieving Strategies

Fix How You Feel, and more

CHIP is Thursdays from February 17 to June 23, 2022, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the MercyOne North Health Plaza, West Annex, located at 915 13th Avenue North, Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information or to register, click here.