A local mental health and suicide prevention organization is introducing a new chapter of their group for veterans.

Founded by an Augustana College graduate, the Gray Matters Collective is a Quad-City organization dedicated to minimizing the effects of mental health and suicide in young people, and now they’re launching a veterans chapter. “There’s a need for veterans now. We should really be doing more with them,” founder Haley DeGreve said. “Not only just within the veterans community, but other communities such as first responders and healthcare.”

The new chapter is dedicated to helping veterans that are suffering from mental health issues. “We don’t have to be the counselors, but the connectors,” DeGrave said. “We will help be the bridge between those who may be struggling and looking for resources to those resources.” The new chapter, led by a veteran, will focus on talking to veterans in need, through monthly meetings that will allow veterans to speak about the problems they might have.

“For myself, when I saw my grandpa who was a Korean War veteran, the one thing after he passed away was I wish I talked more to him about his experiences,” Nick Osterhaus, leader of the veteran chapter, said. “I thought about myself, and how I should be talking about my experiences to other veterans.”

Osterhaus says he knows the Gray Matters organization can help veterans, based on the work that they’ve done so far. “The Gray Matters Collective, I’ve seen it grow on Facebook and Instagram, and it’s in the high schools,” Osterhausv said. “So seeing it in high schools and how great of an effect it’s having on high schoolers, it’s one of those things where it kind of hit me; why not reach out to Haley and see if there’s something we can do for veterans.”

The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center says veterans should not be forgotten during the holidays. “Not only is seasonal a problem, but the holidays are a problem,” founder Lola Vandewalle said. “Many of our veterans do not have family, or they’re alone and they need you to reach them. We, as a community, need to reach out. We need to specify them, see them, go over and just say thank you. Ask them if they have a place to stay for Christmas and just let them you know you care about them.”

The first meeting for the Gray Matters Collective Veterans Chapter is scheduled for November 30 at 6:00 p.m. in the East Moline Public Library. Veterans are encouraged to attend.