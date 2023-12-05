It was July of 2019 when the Quad Cities’ own Kerry Tucker – of Douglas & Tucker and Einstein’s Sister – joined a music legend onstage at the packed Redstone Room, Davenport, for “Mull of Kintyre.”

Kerry Tucker, left, and Denny Laine (Linda Cook, www.ourquadcities.com)

Laine’s wife, Elizabeth Hines, announced his passing early Tuesday. Laine was a founding member of the Moody Blues and later was a member of Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band Wings.

Laine, 79, died from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD,) according to social-media posts from his wife.

Laine was known for such hit tunes as “Go Now” with the Moody Blues and “Mull of Kintyre” with Wings.