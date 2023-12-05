It was July of 2019 when the Quad Cities’ own Kerry Tucker – of Douglas & Tucker and Einstein’s Sister – joined a music legend onstage at the packed Redstone Room, Davenport, for “Mull of Kintyre.”
Laine’s wife, Elizabeth Hines, announced his passing early Tuesday. Laine was a founding member of the Moody Blues and later was a member of Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band Wings.
Laine, 79, died from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD,) according to social-media posts from his wife.
Laine was known for such hit tunes as “Go Now” with the Moody Blues and “Mull of Kintyre” with Wings.