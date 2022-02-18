A Minnesota man was sentenced to over 23 years in prison Friday for a drug conspiracy case in Iowa.

Crews from the Davenport and Clinton police departments assisted with the investigation.

The man is 36-year-old Cordell Cole.

According to court documents, Cole was found responsible for recruiting and managing members of a drug conspiracy bringing cocaine and ice methamphetamine into the Southern District of Iowa, a news release says.

He was also reportedly found to have possessed a firearm related to his drug trafficking activities.

Cole previously had four felony drug convictions and was on supervision for a felony drug offense at the time he committed the most current offense.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.

Along with crews from Davenport and Clinton, the case was also investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Anoka-Hennepin (Minnesota) Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.