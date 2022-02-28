A Quad City Area principal was named Elementary School Principal of the Year.

The Illinois Principals Association (IPA) announced that the principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, Dr. Dorian Maag, was chosen as Elementary School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region. According to a press release, the award recognizes principals who have demonstrated a positive impact on their students and learning community. Criteria for the award include:

Demonstrating a positive impact on education and advocacy for children

Being highly respected by students, colleagues and the community

Showing strong leadership by setting high standards for staff and students

Tim Wernentin, IPA Director for the Blackhawk Region, (L) and Dr. Maag

Dr. Maag has been the principal of Thomas Jefferson for two years. Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence said it’s an honor to have Dr. Maag on the team. “Dr. Maag has only been a principal in our school district for two years and the fact that she was nominated is a true testament of what kind of principal she is,” Lawrence said. “Since her time here, she has done a tremendous job and has done so during a worldwide pandemic.”

(L-R) RIHS Assistant Principal Carmen Woods, Dr. Dorian Maag and Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence (photo: Rock Island – Milan School District #41)

Dr. Maag was recognized on Monday, February 28 by the Illinois Principals Association.