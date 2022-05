U.S. News rated the QCA as one of the best places to live in the United States.

The study analyzed the 150 highest-populated metro areas to find the best places to live. Areas were rated based on value, desirability, strength of job market and quality of life. The Quad Cities came in at #53 on the list and received the following scores:

Overall score: 6.3

Quality of Life: 6.5

Value: 8.4

