A local restaurant in Milan is honoring one of its loyal customers as she enters in hospice care.

Summer Volk has been battling stage 3C ovarian cancer for nearly four years. She’s known for going to Bowlyou’s Ice Cream and Grill in Milan to order her favorite energy drink. F,or the entire month, for every “Summer’s Fight” drink that is sold, $1 will go to Summer’s daughter’s dance fundraising accounts so they can continue their love of dance.

An employee at Bowlyou’s came up with the idea of naming Summer’s favorite drink after her. Owner April Bowlyou thought it was the perfect way to honor her friend.

“Summer is a loyal customer who comes through all the time. This is her favorite drink, so what better way to really honor Summer and support her family?” Bowlyou said. “Not only can you donate through the purchase of the drink, but you can also donate. We do have a collection fund we are starting for them as well, so if you can, you can swing by and drop off a donation as well.”

Jennifer Gedye is the owner of Backstage Dance and Tumbling. She’s been friends with Summer since the late ’90s. She says the dance studio has held many fundraisers to help the family and say Summer is enjoying time with them.

“She’s entered in hospice care. She’s doing hospice care at home, but she’s still getting around OK,” Gedye said. “She’s doing pretty well. Her spirits are still there. She’s still cracking jokes. If you know Summer at all, you know she likes to tell jokes.”

If customers don’t drink energy drinks, the drink can be substituted with soda.

