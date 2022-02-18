In separate releases, the Moline-Coal Valley and Rock Island-Milan School Districts announced the transition from “mask required” to “mask recommended” in school buildings and classrooms. These changed follow an Illinois appellate court dismissal of a school mask mandate appeal, allowing for flexibility for masking in schools.

Here are the releases:

Beginning Tuesday, February 22, Moline-Coal Valley will transition to “mask recommended” in all of our school buildings. Moline-Coal Valley Parents,



On Tuesday, the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) declined to extend the emergency rules regarding masks in schools. After further review of this development, the Moline-Coal Valley School District has made the determination to begin easing some of the Covid-19 mitigations that are currently in place. Beginning Tuesday, February 22nd, provided there are no additional unforeseen rulings, all Moline-Coal Valley Schools will transition from being “mask required” to “mask recommended” in all of our school buildings. Because the risk of transmission of the virus still exists and the safety of students and staff remains a high priority, wearing a mask will continue to be recommended, however, it will not be required. Students, staff, and families will be able to make a personal choice based on their own individual needs and circumstances. Whether the choice is to wear a mask or not wear a mask, all choices are to be respected. Please note, however, masks will still be required on buses, per the federal transportation mandate. Finally, please stay tuned for updates regarding other Covid-19 mitigations such as contact-tracing and quarantining. The past three years have been full of differing perspectives, emotions, and at times, division. As this situation continues to evolve, please be sensitive to the individual needs of our students, families, and staff during this transition. Like all other challenges we face, we will work through this as a community. I will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. Thank you, Rachel Savage, Ed. D. Superintendent, Moline-Coal Valley Schools

Rachel Savage , Ed. D. – Superintendent, Moline-Coal Valley Schools (molineschools.org)

Starting, Monday, Feb. 21, RIMSD#41 will transition to “mask recommended” in all of our school buildings. February 18, 2022 Dear Rock Island-Milan School District Families, Late last night, an Illinois appellate court dismissed the school mask mandate appeal which now will allow for flexibility for masking in schools. Therefore, after further review of this development, the Rock Island-Milan School District has made the decision to move forward by transitioning from being “mask required” to “mask recommended” in all of our school buildings beginning Monday, February 21, 2022. Because the risk of transmission of the virus still exists and the safety of students and staff remains a high priority, wearing a mask will continue to be strongly recommended, but not required. Whether the choice is to wear a mask or not, all choices are to be respected. As a reminder, masks will still be required on buses, per the federal transportation mandate. As we move forward, I would be remiss if I didn’t thank all of you, our school community, for your continued support and understanding over the past few years in dealing with the numerous changes that have impacted our district. While we do not know what new challenges may arise, I do know that as a community, we will continue to persevere and get through it together. I again ask that you respect the decisions made by individual families as we move forward into our next phase of the school year. Sincerely, Dr. Reginald Lawrence

Dr. Reginald Lawrence II – Superintendent, Rock Island-Milan School District (rimsd41.org)

