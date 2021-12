Here are your latest weather stats for the QCA from Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray:

High Wind Warning: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

High so far today: 75°

Old record for December 15: 57°

Old all-time December record is 71° on 12/4/1998

MLI highest gust this year: 53 mph so far

Winds could gust to 60 or 65 mph tonight