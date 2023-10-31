From starting in her parent’s garage, to owning her own storefront, one small business owner in the Quad Cities is chasing the American dream.

For The Love Of It Custom Tees & More is a clothing business that creates custom apparel. The business is newly located in the old Johnson Elementary School building in Davenport. Owner Heather Bruce says she remembers the days when she was starting the business. “My cousin, who was going to help me at the show, came in and she just found me crying holding up the tent saying it broke,” Bruce said. “We ended up doing the show in the rain, just wearing jackets in the rain and standing in the mud. I was determined to say this is my first show, and I’m going to do it. It’s raining, and it’s miserable, but I’m going to try and sell stuff.”

Since starting her business, Bruce has made custom clothing for the Quad City Storm and others. “I did shirts for an Ovarian cancer survivor in Dubuque,” Bruce said. “I got to redesign the logo that she wanted, and she really liked it. I actually drove all the way to Dubuque to drop them off.”

Bruce has a t-shirt of her grandfather who recently passed away as a display in her storefront. She says her grandfather always supported her business. “I love designing things,” Bruce said. “I like to see people’s faces when they get it and they’re so happy about it.”

Bruce says she also wants to help other small business owners get to the point to where she is. “I love to help out other smaller businesses,” Bruce said. “I love to make them shirts that are made for their employees and for them to hand out.”

Bruce says her storefront will officially open over the weekend. The former Johnson Elementary School is located at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. For more information, click here.