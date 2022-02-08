The Davenport Public Library invites teens, 11-19, to an inclusive Valentine event that celebrates friendship, love and self-confidence!

Bring your friends, significant other or just yourself and make adorable Valentine cards and throw around compliments to everyone like confetti.

“Teen All Valentines Welcome” is Saturday, February 12, 1:00-2:30 p.m. at the Eastern Avenue Branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This event is free, but registration is required. Click here to register.

This program is hosted indoors. Masks are recommended for teen attendees. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.