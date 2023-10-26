Visit Quad Cities announced tourism got back to pre-pandemic levels at its annual Destination QC event.

The Quad Cities reached a regional hotel occupancy rate of more than 60% this summer, which is the highest three-month period since the pandemic, generating more than $45 million in revenue. Tourism leaders say the outlook for the future already looks good. The Quad Cities will host the Central States Shrine Association convention in 2026, which is expected to draw 3,000 people for the first citywide convention booked in a decade.

Visit Quad Cities will invest $25,000 from the BixBRAI Weekend into the community, which includes buying bicycles to be used in a rental program.