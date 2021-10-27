QCA trick-or-treat times

Knock, knock!

Booooo goes there?

Don’t worry – it’s just trick-or-treaters looking for goodies!

Here are QCA trick-or-treating times:

🎃 Aledo: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Andalusia: October 30 – 5:30-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Cambridge: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Carbon Cliff: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Coal Valley: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Colona: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Dixon: October 31 – 5:00-7:30 p.m.

🎃 East Moline: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Erie: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Galesburg: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Geneseo: October 31 – 4:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Hillsdale: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Milan: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Moline: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Monmouth: October 31 – 5:30-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Orion: October 31 – 4:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Port Byron: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Rock Falls: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Rock Island: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Savanna: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Silvis: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Sterling: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Viola: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Woodhull: October 31 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Bettendorf: October 31 – 5:00-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Blue Grass: October 31 – 4:00-6:00 p.m.

🎃 Burlington: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Camanche: October 31 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Clinton: October 30 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Davenport: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

🎃 DeWitt: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Durant: October 31 – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

🎃 Eldridge: October 31 – 4:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 LeClaire: October 31 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Maquoketa: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Muscatine: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Preston: October 31 – 4:00-6:00 p.m.

🎃 Wapello: October 30 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Walcott: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 West Burlington: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.