Thursday, October 26

🎃 Fright Night in the Park: 5:00-7:00 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Presented by Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Goodwill of the Heartland. Trick-or-treating, DJ, goodie bags, Halloween dancers, costume contest and more.

Friday, October 27

🎃 City Hall-o-ween: 9:00-11:00 a.m., Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf. Kids up to 5 years old can dress up and trick-or-treat in a safe, welcoming and warm environment at this free event. City Hall will be decorated and city staff, including the Bettendorf Police and Fire Departments, will be handing out treats!

🎃 Fright House After Dark: 6:00-9:00 p.m., Freight House, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Trick-or-treating and caricaturist Leo Kelly.

Sunday, October 29

🎃 Savanna Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Walcott Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 30

🎃 Cambridge Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

🎃 Aledo Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Andalusia Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Atkinson Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Bettendorf Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Blue Grass Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Buffalo Grass Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Burlington Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Camanche Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Carbon Cliff Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Clinton Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Coal Valley Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Colona Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Davenport Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 DeWitt Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Durant Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 East Moline Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Eldridge Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Erie Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Fulton Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Galesburg Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Geneseo Trick-or-Treating: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Kewanee Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 LeClaire Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Maquoketa Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Milan Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Monmouth Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Morrison Trick-or-Treating: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Muscatine Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Orion Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Riverdale Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Rock Falls Trick-or-Treating: 4:30-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Rock Island Trick-or-Treating: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Silvis Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

🎃 Sterling Trick-or-Treating: 4:30-7:00 p.m.

🎃 West Burlington Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎃 West Liberty Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-7:30 p.m.

🎃 Wilton Trick-or-Treating: 5:30-7:00 p.m.

🎃 Woodhull Trick-or-Treating: 6:00-8:00 p.m.