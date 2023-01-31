In the face of bitterly cold weather, warming centers are opening up across the QCA.

The Knox County Emergency Management Agency announced the operation of the following warming centers:

YMCA Lobby – 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg

5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Knox County Public Safety Building Lobby – 150 S. Broad St., Galesburg

Open 24 hours

William H. Moon Towers – 255 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.

We will update this list as more information become available.