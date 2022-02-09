A Muscatine woman was charged Wednesday for multiple cases of animal neglect.

A dispositional proceeding was held in Muscatine County Court Tuesday, February 8, regarding 28 dogs and one cat that were rescued January 9 from a camper on a rural Muscatine County property. According to a press release:

The court ordered the Petition for Disposition be granted and the animals involved in this case were deemed to be “threatened”. The court ordered that 27 of the dogs and the cat be disposed of by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office by releasing custody of those animals to “It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources” out of Muscatine, Iowa.

One dog will be allowed to return to its owner based on stipulations agreed to by the owner which include the dog being spayed and payment of associated costs, proof of a stable and secure home for the dog with an initial welfare check conducted by “It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources” prior to the release of the dog to the owner, and a bi-monthly welfare check on the dog for the next one (1) year.

The owner will also be required to notify the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office of any change in residency and, if that residency is outside of Muscatine County, the owner will be subject to welfare checks by a similar organization or group to assure compliance.

City of Muscatine