The QCA Young Adult Hiring Fair will connect high school and college students to local businesses to help fill important job openings.

Sponsored by the mayors of the Quad Cities, the QCA Young Adult Hiring Fair is scheduled for March 2 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. There will be representatives from the QCA Young Adult Hiring Fair Committee to speak with media about the impact this event has on the young workforce and local businesses.

People ages 16-24 are encouraged to attend. They’ll be given the chance for immediate interviews and potential offers at the event. More than 30 local businesses will be attending the event and they will be offering part-time, full-time, and seasonal entry-level or summer job opportunities.