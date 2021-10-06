QCA’s favorite spooky shows for the season

It should come as no shock that Quad Citians like a good scare on the tube in October, and the team at USDish analyzed data by looking at viewership and IMDb ratings to find the TV shows and episodes that are watched most during Halloween. Their findings might surprise you.

The most-searched TV shows during Halloween in each state (courtesy of USDish)

Research showed that both Iowa and Illinois residents watch “Friends” the most for their Halloween fix. The episode “The One with the Halloween Party” is tops for views.

Here are some more terrifying tidbits from the report:

🎃 Although “The Simpsons” had 10 out of the 15 Halloween episodes on the list, “Friends” was still the most popular show in most states during October.

🎃 The 1990 premiere of the “Treehouse of Horror” episode of “The Simpsons” had the most views at 27.4 million. The “Friends” episode “The One with the Halloween Party” was the runner-up with just under 27 million views.

🎃 Stranger Things, which premiered in 2017, is the newest show on the list and ranked as #12 with the most views.

Did your fang-tastic favorites make the list? Find out here.