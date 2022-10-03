Protect your dog from getting distemper and parvo by getting them a free vaccine from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and The Humane Society of Scott County!

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center and The Humane Society of Scott County are holding a free distemper and parvo vaccine clinic at NorthPark Mall on Sunday, October 9, starting at 1 p.m. The first 200 puppies/dogs will receive free vaccines. The mobile vaccine van will be set up in the parking lot on the northeast corner, just off Welcome Way.

Distemper and parvo are highly contagious and can be fatal. Distemper attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Parvo attacks the gastrointestinal system.

Distemper is airborne and can spread through sneezing or coughing and sharing of water/food bowls from an infected animal. Symptoms include fever, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, twitching and paralysis. Parvo is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact or contact with contaminated feces and contaminated environments. Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, fever, bloody diarrhea and dehydration. There is no cure for distemper or parvo and treatment consists of supportive care. All unvaccinated dogs and puppies less than four months of age are at risk.

For more information on the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, click here. For more information on the Humane Society of Scott County, click here.