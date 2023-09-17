The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) has a new way to help pets and the environment, as well as a new promotion for special animals.

Residents who take their recycling to Cimco Recycling, 1709 First Avenue E in Milan can have the company donate their money from recycling to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. For details and a list of accepted items for recycling, click here.

This week is Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week and QCAWC will showcase special needs animals. These animals may be seniors, have medical issues or restrictions such as being only pet or no children. This can make finding them a forever home more difficult. Adoption fees will be waived for these animals.

Learn more about Pumpkin Patch Pal Winnie here. Click here to learn more about Pumpkin Patch Pal Sampson.