The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is holding a Low-Cost Mobile Microchipping Clinic on Saturday, September 16th at Centennial Park in Davenport as part of the Humane Society of Scott County’s Dog Days.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the park, located at 315 S. Marquette Street in Davenport Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash. For more information on the QCAWC Microchipping Clinic, click here. For more information on QCAWC, click here or visit their Facebook page.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 Second W. Avenue in Milan. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is located at 612 First Street W. in Milan.