August is National Immunization Month and keeping pets up to date on vaccines is an important part of making sure they’re healthy. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is offering low-cost vaccines at their drive-up curbside mobile vaccine clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. as part of the wellness clinic. The next clinics will be Wednesday, August 3 and Saturday, August 6. Information about the wellness clinics can be found here. The drive-up wellness clinic is located at 612 W. First Street in Milan.

They have additional mobile vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, August 4th and Thursday, September 1st from 2-5 p.m. These clinics will be at Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. Eighth Street in Davenport. Information about the vaccine clinics can be found here.

You may not have gotten lucky with the lottery jackpot, but you can still be a winner at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center as they try to Clear the Shelter this week. Stop by August 1st through August 6th, pick a Lucky Duck from the QCAWC Duck Pond, and the percentage listed on the bottom of the duck is how much you’ll save on the adoption fee.