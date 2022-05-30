Vaccinations are key to stopping your pets from getting sick. Vaccinations will also help avoid costly treatments for diseases that can be prevented.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers vaccine/wellness clinics, at a low cost, every Wednesday from 8-11 a.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. The clinic will be held this week on June 1 and 4 at 612 W. First Street in Milan.

If your pet HAS BEEN spayed or neutered, you will receive a half price discount.

If your pet HAS NOT BEEN spayed or neutered, you will pay full price, however HALF of your total bill will be held as a credit on your account to be used towards spaying or neutering your pet at our Spay/Neuter Clinic.

Payment is expected at the time of service.

All cats must be in a carrier. We have carriers for sale for $5.00 if you do not have one.

All dogs must be on a leash.

Rabies vaccine required for animals 4 months and older.

Please call (309) 787-6830 Option #2 with any other questions.

Flea, tick and heartworm products are for sale during the clinics. Pricing information for vaccines, services and medications, as well as other clinic dates can be found here.