The QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island will host the Outdoor Adventure show Thursday-Sunday.

Hours are 4-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, a news release says.

Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children younger than 6. Friday is Senior and Military Day, when adults 65 and older and and all military will be admitted for $6 at the door all day.

Along with booths and vendor displays, a Kids Kamp area with a trout pond, minnow races and archery will be featured. Jim Crowley and Jeff Faulkenberry will be the featured speakers. Boats, motors, fishing gear, and outdoor equipment will be on display.

