The QCCA Wetlands and Ponds Expo Environmental Technologies and Products Demonstration Day will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, June 17 (rain day June 18) at the QCCA Wetlands Center, 606 172 St. North, East Moline.

Participants, a news release says, are “serious about bringing in science, innovation, and technology to raise the grade(s) of the Upper Mississippi River Basin.”

They want to raise awareness about how water quality can be improved for Quad-City wetlands.

