The Quad City Engineering & Science Council (QCESC) is seeking nominations for its 2023 STEM Awards. These awards recognize and pay tribute to engineering and science professionals whose remarkable achievements and contributions have made lasting impacts on technology, society and their profession. This includes promoting and raising awareness of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and careers in local communities and schools.

Quad City Engineering & Science Council

Award recipients will be announced at the 61st annual STEM Celebration, which will be held on February 23, 2023. The public is welcome to attend the Celebration, which will include a dinner, networking, displays and a program. For more information and to make reservations, click here or email Susan Eckert, QCESC Awards Chair, at Awards@QCESC.org.

The nomination form can be filled out here.

Award categories include Scientist, Information Technology / Computer Science, Engineer, Teacher, Volunteer and Lifetime Achievement. The deadline for nominations is November 23.

For more information about QCESC, click here.