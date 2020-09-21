QC’s own Einstein’s Sister releases first music in nearly 20 years

Quad-City musicians Einstein’s Sister, with Bill Douglas and Kerry Tucker, have a new release, a 7-inch single with two new songs and multiple connections to musical royalty.

It’s the band’s first new music in nearly 20 years. “We are really, really pleased with how this turned out,” Tucker said.

Nick Davis (who mixed “Nonsuch” by XTC, “We Can’t Dance” by Genesis, and “The Living Years” by Mike and the Mechanics) mixed the music at RAK Studios in London.

It was mastered by Miles Showell, who worked with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Queen, at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

“At the time he cut this for us, he was working on a project with Paul McCartney,” Tucker said. “You talk about a pinch-me moment, this is definitely it.” It was cut on the same table where all those records were remastered, he said.

Tim Smith, a guitarist, bassist, songwriter and producer, who has toured and recorded with The Producers, Jellyfish and Sheryl Crowe, did the backing vocals on both tracks.

Vinnie Zummo, a New York session guitar player who played with Joe Jackson, Art Garfunkel and Shawn Colvin, also is featured.

“We definitely had our game stepped up because of these gentlemen and what they did,” Tucker said.

The release will be available Saturday at Coop Records, Bandcamp, iTunes, Apple Music and CD Baby. The package includes a transparent blue 7-inch single, a CD, a download card and lyric sheet.