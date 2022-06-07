The Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Teens for Tomorrow (T4T) program is giving its largest total grant award ever—$15,500 to 10 area organizations working in domestic violence and abuse support, education, the environment, housing, and immigration support.

“A lot of students come into T4T with just a broad idea of what philanthropy means,” Kaleigh Trammell, grantmaking specialist at the Community Foundation, said in a Tuesday release. “Nine months later, they’ve learned how nonprofits function and what kind of support they need. They’ve shaped a grant program to match the needs of the community. They’ve evaluated applications and made final decisions. And it’s not a simulation—they get to discover their own passions and make an actual impact on the community.”

Kaleigh Trammell is grantmaking specialist for the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

“I joined T4T because I was interested in getting more involved in the community,” said Soli Augspurger, who recently graduated from Davenport Central High School. “I wanted to be able to make an impact on the area I’ve lived in for almost 18 years before leaving for college. T4T has definitely allowed me to do that.”

The program — which launched in 2002 — gives QC high schoolers the opportunity to experience the grantmaking process firsthand, awarding real dollars to local nonprofits.

This year, the Community Foundation’s development team added a new fundraising component to the experience. By meeting with donors, making a case for the value of the program, and soliciting support, the teens were able to increase T4T’s annual budget of $10,000, which is funded by the Herb and Arlene Elliott Endowment, by more than half for this year’s grants.

QC high school students who are part of Teens for Tomorrow,. pictured in fall 2021 at the Community Foundation’s office in Bettendorf.

“We are so grateful to the donors who helped us step up our impact this year and to Herb and Arlene for the steadfast support provided through their estate,” said Trammell, adding that Arlene Elliott was a former board member who believed deeply in the T4T program. “Our students have received an incredible education in the power of generosity.”

According to Trammell, the students’ unanimous favorite activity were visits they made to nonprofits while reviewing applications. “They take on the whole process on their own—making appointments, visiting each organization, and reporting back to the group,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for them to be independent and autonomous and to know that others are relying on them to do their part.”

With each phase of the program, which meets monthly throughout the school year, participants take away skills that will serve them well beyond Teens for Tomorrow.

QC high school students in Teens for Tomorrow have decided to give out the largest grant amount — $15,000 — since the program began in 2002.

“After learning about the workings of philanthropy groups and nonprofits, how grant money is distributed and what it can do for a group of people or an area, I’ve begun to see a possible path for my future start to light up,” said Augspurger. “I’ve become really interested in possibly working with or for a nonprofit. Being part of this group has given me the opportunity to explore beyond high school, to think about what approach I want to take to the rest of my life.”

“Of course, we’d love to see these students continue to be involved with us and the work of our community’s nonprofits, but this experience allows them to get involved in whatever community they land in, whether that’s on a campus or in another region,” said Trammell.

“They’ve learned how to have discussions with those who may not agree with them, how to be a critical thinker and make decisions, and how to speak confidently and ask good questions. It’s a cliché to say that tomorrow’s leaders are actually leaders today, but they are. Our community’s teenagers are incredible, and this program is a place for them to thrive.”

The following 10 nonprofits received this year’s Teens for Tomorrow grants:

Hope at the BRICK House, to enhance education of highly at-risk elementary-age children—$750

to enhance education of highly at-risk elementary-age children—$750 Humility Homes and Services, for stability funds for housing relief—$1,500

for stability funds for housing relief—$1,500 Martin Luther King Jr. Center , for its after-school program—$2,500

, for its after-school program—$2,500 Mary Lee House of Refuge , for its self-sufficiency program—$3,000

, for its self-sufficiency program—$3,000 Tapestry Farms, to invest in the lives of refugees and their children—$2,500

to invest in the lives of refugees and their children—$2,500 The Literacy Connection , for TLC Summer School—$500

, for TLC Summer School—$500 Love Girls Magazine, for mentoring and literacy—$1,000

for mentoring and literacy—$1,000 Project Renewal, for its 2022 summer youth program—$2,000

for its 2022 summer youth program—$2,000 Testimonies of Hope , for holistic resources for youth survivors of domestic violence—$750

, for holistic resources for youth survivors of domestic violence—$750 Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, for its summer coping camp—$1,000

Applications are open through June 15 to become a member of Teens for Tomorrow for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more and apply, visit www.qccommunityfoundation.org/t4t.