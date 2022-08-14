The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has announced security checks for everyone attending the QCBT Riverfront Pops presentation of “The Music of Elton John” on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport. To ensure a safe and fun evening for everyone, all patrons must follow these precautions and should factor that into travel plans.

Upon entering LeClaire Park:

All patrons will be subject to a handheld wand screening.

All patrons must prepare and complete a bag and/or cooler check.

The QCSO reserves the right to refuse admission to patrons who refuse to allow inspection of their persons and any items desired to bring into the facility.

Patrons who choose to leave the park during the event and wish to reenter should request a wristband before exiting and will be subject to a wand screen and bag/cooler check upon reentry.

These items are prohibited during the concert:

Smoking and vaping inside the park.

Firearms and any ammunition or accessories to weapons. Conceal and carry is not permitted, including concealed licensed or off-duty officers.

Weapons of any kind, including toy weapons, including knives, pepper spray and other aerosols, key rings/key chains for self-defense and stun-guns.

Animals, except for documented service animals.

Grills, open flames or firepits.

Lawn stakes.

Tents or items that would obstruct the view of others.

Drones.Sporting equipment, including balls or discs.

For more information, call the QCSO Box Office at (563)322-7276, email info@qcso.org weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit the Symphony’s website by clicking here.