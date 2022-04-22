It’s a match seemingly made in heaven.

On Thursday, Marc Zyla — who has been director of education and community engagement for the Quad City Symphony — announced he will become the new director of community engagement at WVIK, Quad Cities NPR, starting May 2.

The principal horn player at QCSO, Zyla posted on social media Thursday that “it has been thrilling to see the growth of so many aspects of the organization” in the past six years in his full-time job.

“Luckily, I will still be working closely with that staff in my new role and I can also help to elevate and highlight the amazing QC arts/culture/music scene at WVIK,” Zyla said. “I will continue to play Principal Horn with the QCSO and teach in the Private Lesson Program, so don’t worry…I’ll still be pushing this peanut buttery sound in my studio and on stage throughout the the Quad Cities.”

His new job came about after Jared Johnson (another QCSO veteran) was promoted from WVIK development director and community engagement director, to station manager in January 2022.

Marc Zyla has been a member of the QCSO for 12 years and its head of education and community engagement for the last six.

Zyla has been a member of the QCSO since 2010, after earning his master’s degree in music from Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, and his bachelor’s from West Virginia University in 2007.

The WVIK community engagement position includes overseeing locally produced programing, live events, podcasts, and internet content. This position manages WVIK’s brand image and marketing in the Quad Cities, surrounding communities, and online.

Other responsibilities are to

Represent WVIK through individual meetings, public events, and local boards and committees in the QC, Galesburg, Iowa City, Dubuque, Muscatine, and other nearby metropolitan areas.

Organize and coordinate special fundraising and promotional events for listeners and donors including new member activities, APRIS volunteer events and fundraisers, and other events to support the goals of the station.

Manage marketing, branding, and public relation initiatives as necessary. Place orders and oversee contracts and scheduling local media outlets, marketing agencies, creative consultants, and the Augustana College Marketing Department.

Produce and host a daily classical music program.

For more information on WVIK, the local National Public Radio station, visit its website.