QCSO conductor, music featured at Fall Frolic at Outing Club

Quad City Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith will be the featured speaker at the German American Heritage Center’s 11th-annuial Fall Frolic Gala on Friday, Sept. 17th at 5 p.m. at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.

In addition to an address from Maestro Smith, you can enjoy live music from a string quartet of musicians of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, delicious German plated dinner, and a silent auction in celebration of a love of German culture and heritage. The event is aimed to support the center’s educational programs, outreach, and exhibitions.

Tickets for the in-person event are $55 per person, available HERE. If you are unable to partake in this year’s fête, consider a Fall Frolic from Home option. That is $75 per person — including dinner, a mix CD of Mark Russell Smith’s favorite performances, and a special exhibition catalog. Or for $30 per person, choose a dessert, exhibition catalog, and mix CD. Simply drive through the Outing Club that evening for curbside delivery, details to follow.

For more information on GAHC programs and events, visit gahc.org.