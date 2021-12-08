QCSO Holiday Brass to play Sunday concert at St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport

The QCSO Holiday Brass concert will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion sections will perform a Holiday Brass concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.

Under the direction of Maestro Mark Russell Smith, the ensemble is joined by organist Chris Nelson and narrator Shellie Moore Guy to perform uplifting selections of classical and holiday favorites, including Samuel Barber’s Mutations from Bach, Johann Sebastian Bach’s intricate “Little Fugue” in G minor, Twas the Night Before Christmas, and a selection of favorite carol arrangements by Anthony DiLorenzo.

Facial coverings will be universally required for all indoor QCSO concerts. All QCSO concert venues are approved for full seating capacity, but patrons may request a socially distanced seat. These seating requests can be made by calling the QCSO Box Office at 563-322-7276 or emailing info@qcso.org.

Requests must be made by 4:30 p.m. the Thursday preceding the event. Availability is limited. Tickets for the Dec. 12 concert are $25 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit qcso.org.