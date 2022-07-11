On Monday, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra announced Kevin Sells as the new Youth Ensemble Coordinator.

Sells is a trumpet instructor in the QCSO Private Lesson Program and is currently working to obtain his Doctorate in Trumpet Performance and Pedagogy at the University of Iowa.

The announcement for the part-time coordinator position follows the May appointment of Chelsea Sammons as the QCSO’s new Director of Education and Community Engagement. Sammons had served as the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) General Manager since 2018.

Originally from Texas, Kevin Sells moved to Iowa last year after receiving his Master’s Degree from The Boston Conservatory at Berklee. The Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) program consists of four youth orchestras for students in grades 2-12.

Under the direction of the outstanding QCSYE conducting staff, members have the opportunity to perform great orchestral repertoire with the most talented young musicians in the area and learn from the mentorship of professional musicians from throughout the region, according to the QCSO.

Ensemble members come from the greater QC area, as well as other communities in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.