QCSO performers to be featured in Rock Island’s first Tuneful Tuesday of 2022

Start your 2022 off right with a Jan. 4th musical performance by Quad City Symphony Orchestra artists Marc Zyla and Matthew Kowalczyk at the Rock Island Public Library.

Offered from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the live performance features QCSO members Marc Zyla on horn, and Matthew Kowalczyk on bassoon, with accompaniment by pianist Mary Neil. It’s part of the Rock Island Public Library’s monthly “Tuneful Tuesday” series at the Downtown Library, 401 19th St., and is presented with sponsorship from James and Carol Horstmann.

Marc Zyla

Marc Zyla, of Rock Island, is the principal horn of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. He has also served as Director of Education and Community Outreach and Orchestra Personnel Manager of the QCSO since 2015. Zyla has been a featured performer in both the QCSO’s Masterworks and Signature Series programs. He was a featured soloist with the 2009 American Wind Symphony Orchestra, performing the world premiere of Kaoru Wada’s Toone for Horn and Wind Orchestra.

In 2019, Zyla made his New York City solo debut as a part of the International Computer Music Conference where he performed Russell Pinkston’s Zylamander for horn and Max/MSP. Zyla is also a teaching artist in the QCSO Private Lesson Program and serves on the faculty of St. Ambrose University and Augustana College.

Prior to moving to the Quad Cities full time, Zyla was the Consortium Instructor of Horn the University of Evansville. He has been a guest clinician and teacher at the University of Illinois, Illinois Wesleyan University, Southern Illinois University, and Eastern Illinois University.

Matthew Kowalczyk

Matthew Kowalczyk, of Moline, is second bassoon of the QCSO, a position held since 2016. He also serves as the orchestra librarian to the QCSO and QCSO youth ensembles. Kowalczyk regularly performs with other area orchestras, including the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra Iowa.

As a chamber musician, he has performed throughout the U.S. and China as the bassoonist fellow of the Fred Fox Graduate Wind Quintet of the University of Arizona. Kowalczyk maintains a bassoon studio, and has also given masterclasses, coached school sectionals, and adjudicated solo competitions in his communities in the QC, Iowa City at University of Iowa, and in the Chicagoland area.

All Tuneful Tuesday programs are free and open to anyone. Masks are required inside the library, regardless of vaccination status.