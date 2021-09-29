Quad Citians hope for lady luck as Powerball soars to $570M

Powerball fever hits the QCA as the jackpot climbs to a staggering estimated $570 million for tonight’s drawing.

This is the highest Powerball jackpot drawing in almost nine months, and winning a $570 million would be the eighth largest Powerball prize ever won in U.S. history.

No matter the amount, some big lottery winners have spent their big bucks on interesting things. According to Business Insider, here are ways some winners have used their jackpots:

Built a water park in honor of their parents

Created a trust named after the dessert right before buying their winning ticket

Traveled the world and treated 13 family members to a vacation in Florida over the holidays

Created a TV show of women’s pro wrestling

Bought their dream home, a Porsche, rental properties to rent out, stock market investments and producing a record with their college band

Paid for parents’ new house, vacations and cars

Split winnings with family

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tonight’s drawing is at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

How would you spend a $570 million prize?