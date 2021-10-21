Quad Citians protest injunction against striking UAW workers

After Deere and Company won a court injunction yesterday allowing them to limit the numbers of striking UAW workers at the Davenport plant, here can now be no more than 4 members on strike at each gate.

But now in the biggest show of support for UAW members, residents of the Quad Cities are striking with them.

Before the injunction yesterday, there were dozens, sometimes hundreds of union workers striking at gates.

Deere was able to limit that number through the injunction, arguing to the court that the UAW members on strike were trespassing on Deere’s property and making things unsafe for people commuting in and out of the facility.

When the Quad-City community got word of the injunction, many were upset and planned a rally for Thursday. They will be protesting outside of the Scott County courthouse where the injunction ruling was made.

