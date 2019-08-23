Quad Citians want in on the #ChickenSandwichWars as both local Popeyes sell out

When you can expect more of Popeyes' new chicken sandwiches

A foul feud hits the country and people in the Quad Cities want in on it.

It surrounds the new chicken sandwich from Popeyes this week.

The company took a jab at Chick-fil-A on Twitter.

Chick-fil-A claims to be the originator of the chicken sandwich.

Wendy’s chimed in as well.

It’s being dubbed the Chicken Sandwich Wwar of 2019 on social media.

A manager tells us that the new sandwich officially rolled out nationwide on Tuesday and Quad Cities stores didn’t get them until Wednesday.

By this afternoon, they were all sold out at both locations.

“I could see perhaps them being sold out in a major city but this is small, QC, Davenport, so yeah, I’m kind of hurt,” says Crealot Powy, who lives in Davenport.

“I’m a little sad. My day was going to be made if I could’ve got me one of those chicken sandwiches,” says Sherina Johnson, who also lives in Davenport.

A Moline employee says they sold out in less than 24 hours.

The Davenport location sold out in about a day and half.

“I need to try this sandwich. All of my friends are talking about it. I have a few that said they’ve tried and they say it’s better than the Chick fil a sandwich,” Johnson says.

Dozens of people were disappointed as they try to pick a side in the poultry war Thursday.

“My wife actually saw a video on Facebook,” says Shane Wallarab.

“He said it was much better than the Chick-fil-A sandwich and I love Chick-fil-A, so does she,” he says, nodding towards his daughter, Layla.

“We just ate Chick-fil-A yesterday,” Layla says.

“So this would’ve been the taste test?” asks Local 4’s Tahera Rahman.

“Yes, it would’ve!” Wallarab says.

But many customers say will get their hands on one.

“Absolutely, without a doubt. I want to try it bad,” Wallarab says.

…Or maybe more than one.

“I’m probably going to buy a few of them for when they sell out again, I’m probably going to buy four or so,” Johnson says.

Because for some lucky enough to try it once, they say it’s worth the hype.

“Yes. That’s all I have to say, is ‘Yes,'” Powy says.

A Popeyes supervisor tells us they ordered a shipment for Friday; 2,000 sandwiches are coming our way, but they’ll be split up between the two locations.

He also says that the distribution company is now limiting their orders, so it’s first come, first serve.