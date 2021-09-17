Quad Cities airport gets $1.3 million in new federal funding

Quad Cities International Airport in Moline has received more than $1.3 million in new federal funds, announced Friday by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17).

The federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will help the airport improve and extend taxiways and remove runway and taxiway pavement.

Related Content QC airport unveils solar panel project

“Quad Cities International Airport is an important economic engine for our state and the region, and making sure it has federal support to improve its infrastructure is critical,” Duckworth said in a release. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Bustos in announcing this infusion of federal funding, and I will continue to advocate for investments that make our aviation system safer and more reliable and keep driving economic development in Illinois.”

“This federal funding will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers at the Quad Cities International Airport,” Durbin said. “Investing in our airports is a down payment on the long-term economic success of the region. That’s why Senator Duckworth, Congresswoman Bustos, and I remain committed to securing federal funding for the airport and supporting operations in any way we can.”

“As we continue to build back better, the investments announced today to improve the Quad Cities International Airport will play a key role in strengthening our air transit system here in the Quad Cities,” Bustos said. “I want to thank Senators Durbin and Duckworth for their partnership on these necessary investments to our airport and region. These critical improvements to the airport will increase safety and resiliency while bolstering economic development in Northwest and Central Illinois.”

For more information, visit www.qcairport.com.