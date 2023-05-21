Locals have always known that the Quad Cities are more affordable places to live than other parts of the country. Now the rest of the country is catching on to our secret.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of the Best Places to Live in the country and the Quad Cities made the list as the #9 cheapest place to live in the U.S. Peoria came in at #7, Green Bay was #8 and Hickory, NC came in as the most affordable place to live.

With an overall score of 6.4 out of 10, the area scores 5.1 for desirability, 7.9 for value (housing, utilities, etc.), 5.4 for job market, 6.6 for quality of life (crime, air quality, education, etc.) and 5 for net migration (whether people are moving to or from the area). It scored a 7.9 out of 10 on the value index, meaning home buyers get a better value compared to similarly sized metro areas. The average home in the U.S. in 2021 sold for over $365,500, while the average home in the Quad Cities in 2021 sold for just over $135,000, nearly a third of the price. The article highlights several benefits to living in the Quad Cities, including a commute that’s 6.4 minutes shorter than average and a median monthly rent of $800, compared to a national average of $1,967.

