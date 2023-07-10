The Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) has two fun events in July designed to help animals in need.

Join QCAWC as they celebrate Craft for Your Local Shelter Day at their open house on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 from 2- 4 p.m. Kids and adults can make enrichment toys for shelter animals at the hands-on crafting stations. The Center is located at 724 Second West Avenue in Milan.

If you can’t wait for the end of December to celebrate, you’ll love the New Years Eve in July FUNraiser Gala on Saturday, July 22nd. QCAWC, other charities and the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program are hosting an evening of music, dancing, a spaghetti dinner, cocktails, raffle, silent auctions and more. Tickets are $15 in advance at Blessings Boutique, 215 W. Mayne Street in Blue Grass or by clicking here. Tickets will be available at the door for $18. Tickets include two raffle tickets given out the night of event. The Blue Grass Community Center is located at 232 E. Orphed Street in Blue Grass.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page. For ore information on the QCAWC, click here.