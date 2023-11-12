Let the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) help you get into the holiday spirit and check a few things off your shopping list.

QCAWC is holding a holiday open house on Saturday, December 2 from 12-4 p.m. at its Adoption & Education Center, 724 Second Avenue W in Milan. Visitors can shop with local vendors, try their luck at the basket raffle and see all the fur babies up for adoption. All proceeds benefit QCAWC.

Another way to help QCAWC is by picking up their new 2024 pet photo calendars! They’re available at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center, 724 Second Avenue W in Milan, the QCAWC Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, 612 First Street W in Milan and other businesses throughout the community. They can also be ordered online; click here for more information.