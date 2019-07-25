Quad Cities approaching 6 month anniversary of coldest temperature ever recorded here

Here we are 6 months later, and most of us still can’t believe we dropped to -33° in the Quad Cities! Can you?

It was early in the morning on January 31st. The thermometer in the Quad Cities bottomed out colder than any other day in recorded weather history here.

It wasn’t cold only in the Quad Cities. Record lows were set all over the upper Midwest. And Mt. Carroll set the record for the coldest temperature ever in the state of Illinois, when it dropped to -38°!

The coldest wind chill we had in January was -52° (2nd coldest wind chill ever in QC.)

The hottest heat index we’ve had this summer – a whopping 116°! Yes, that’s a spread of 168° in the “feels like” temperature in less than 6 months!

