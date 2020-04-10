1  of  7
Quad Cities area boy scouts pay tribute to volunteer

Boy Scouts and their families from around the Quad Cities drove by to pay their respects to a man who died from the coronavirus in Rock Island County.

Longtime scout volunteer Ben Rogers passed away Tuesday from COVID-19. Rogers had been involved with the scouts for over 40 years. He was also known for being a great cook, friend and leader.

Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline held a drive up visitation for him earlier today.

“He was honest, he was kind, he was trustworthy,” Chris Langley, from Orion scout troop 123 said. “He was everything that scouting embodied. He showed me how to be that way. If I could say something to Ben right now, I’d say ‘Thank you’ Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family and everyone in this community. That’s probably what I’d say.”

Rogers was a native of Moline. He’s survived by his wife 5 kids and 15 grandchildren. He was 67 years old.

