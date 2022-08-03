This year’s Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival takes place on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13 at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted and benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children. The casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

Food vendors will be onsite and there will be a play area for kids including bounce houses. Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. and tethered balloon rides will take place after the launch for $20 per rider. A balloon glow viewing takes place at dusk both nights. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs and are encouraged to carpool as parking is limited.

Balloon launches and rides are weather permitting. For more information and to monitor weather details, visit their website by clicking here or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.