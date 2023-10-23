The Quad Cities Bicycle Club is hosting their ninth annual Bikes for Tykes fundraiser to ensure kids in the Quad Cities Toys for Tots program who ask for bikes get one. Kids also receive a helmet, air pump, bike lock and a gift card to Whitey’s as part of the present. Bikes are thoroughly checked by club members before delivery to ensure they’re ready to go on Christmas morning.

(Quad City Bicycle Club)

This year, the group’s goal is 125 bikes, the projected need by Toys for Tots organizers this year. The average cost of a bike package is $133, so the club has a goal to raise $20,000 to provide bikes to children ages 6-12 whose families are registered with Toys for Tots. Families can click here to register for Toys for Tots through November 24. After that date, families must register at the Toys for Tots headquarters, 1 Montgomery Drive in Moline. People should use the door on the southwest side of the building. Verification is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They will be closed November 10 and 11. The last day to verify in person is December 2.

Having bikes lets kids have fun and has a favorable impact on their social and emotional wellbeing. Bikes are a means of transportation to school or a friend’s house.

Donations can be made in several ways:

Click here to donate online.

Mail checks to QCBC %Paul Gilbert, 3001 Emerald Drive, Davenport, IA 52804. Checks should be made payable to Bikes for Tykes or QCBC

Stop at Pints for Tykes on Friday, November 10 at Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road in LeClaire. They’re donating $1 from every pint sold to the Bikes for Tykes program. They’ll also have a Christmas Angel Tree set up throughout the holiday season. Visitors can buy a specific item for the bike package and the Bikes for Tykes committee will do the shopping.

For more information on Toys for Tots, including volunteer opportunities and ways to donate, click here.