The Quad Cities Bicycle Club will host Bike Month events open to club members and non-members, according to a news release.

May 6 Spring Tailwind – Participants board a bus in Moline and travel 100 miles either east in Illinois or west in Iowa. They offload their bicycles and travel back to the Quad Cities with the wind to their backs. Information: Ken Urban, 319-310-8699 or kdu1936@msn.com

May 13 Quad Cities Crusher – Third annual multi-surface bike race starting and finishing at Scott

County Park. Participants choose from two distances the original 100k course that includes gravel, scenic country roads and a challenging section on the levee at Princeton Wildlife Reserve. A shorter 60k option is also available for those wishing to skip the levee and shave-off some distance. Information: Wes Sowers, 563-594-9468 or sowerswes@gmail.com

May 17 Ride of Silence – The Ride of Silence will start and end at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. This free ride is part of an international movement to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured by motorists. The aim is to raise the awareness of motorists, police, and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists. Information: Dean Mathias, 309-7378429, or Deb Mathias, 309-737-8428 or mathiasdebdean@peoplepc.com

