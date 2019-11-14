Quad Cities Bike Club donates bikes to Toys for Tots

Holidays are just around the corner and a local bicycling club got in the holiday spirit and bought bikes for kids.



The Cycling Divas is an all woman club and it’s part of the Quad Cities Bike Club.



The group bought bikes to donate to Toy for Tots, members have been doing this for four years.



Quad Cities Bike Club Member Jackie Wessels said this year they’re donating 12 bikes.



“We probably started about a month ago raising the money, didn’t take long at all we raised about $1,300,” said Wessels.



The bikes will comes with all the necessary equipment.



“They all come with helmets, they all come with bike pumps and they also come with Whitey’s gift cards,” said Wessels.



In December the bikes will be donated to Toys for Tots.