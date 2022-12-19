We’re looking at the potential for heavy snow, strong winds and near whiteout conditions in the Quad Cities on Thursday and Friday.

In other words, we could see a blizzard before Christmas!

Storm to have major travel impacts

For a storm to be a “blizzard,” we need to see visibility of 0.25 miles or less with winds gusting to 35 mph or stronger for a period of 3 consecutive hours. All of those thresholds could be met this week.

We’ll fine tune the details over the next 48 hours, but it’s safe to say travel will likely be greatly impacted before the holiday.

We’ll keep updating your local pinpoint forecast here at ourquadcities.com

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Thursday, Friday & Sat. morning.